Dimension Data gather in South Africa for first off-season camp - Gallery

Mark Cavendish, Edvald Boasson Hagen and the rest of the South African team's roster went out for a gentle ride along the coastline and enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere with glasses of wine with team staff and sponsor representatives.
Flick through the gallery above for the images from the first couple of days of the camp.
On Thursday, which is a media day, the team will unveil their 2017 team kit. Cyclingnews will be speaking to several riders and will be publishing interviews over the next couple of weeks.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy