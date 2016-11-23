Dimension Data gather in South Africa for first off-season camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 The Dimension Data riders head out for a spin (Image credit: Nick Muzik) Image 2 of 21 The team's Cervelo S5 bikes (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 3 of 21 Mark Renshaw makes some adjustments (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 4 of 21 Mark Renshaw makes some adjustments to his cleats (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 5 of 21 Bernard Eisel (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 6 of 21 Mark Renshaw gets ready for a ride (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 7 of 21 Old friends Bernard Eisel and mark Renshaw head out (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 8 of 21 Mark Renshaw (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 9 of 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen prepares for a ride (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 10 of 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen heads out on his bike (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 11 of 21 Mechanics hard at work (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 12 of 21 The Dimension Data riders out for a spin (Image credit: Nick Muzik) Image 13 of 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen and Nathan Haas out on the road (Image credit: Nick Muzik) Image 14 of 21 The ride offered views of Table Mountain (Image credit: Nick Muzik) Image 15 of 21 The view out to the South Atlantic Ocean (Image credit: Nick Muzik) Image 16 of 21 Mark Cavendish having a laugh with Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tyler Farrar at the hotel (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 17 of 21 A chance to relax and socialise at the first off-season camp (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 18 of 21 Team manager Doug Ryder with Dimension Data executive Scott Gibbons (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 19 of 21 Mark Cavendish with Dimension Data chairman Jeremy Ord (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 20 of 21 Mechanics hard at work (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 21 of 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen heads out on his bike (Image credit: Scott Mitchell)

The Dimension Data team have gathered in Capetown, South Africa, for their first training camp ahead of the 2017 season.

Mark Cavendish, Edvald Boasson Hagen and the rest of the South African team's roster went out for a gentle ride along the coastline and enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere with glasses of wine with team staff and sponsor representatives.

Flick through the gallery above for the images from the first couple of days of the camp.

On Thursday, which is a media day, the team will unveil their 2017 team kit. Cyclingnews will be speaking to several riders and will be publishing interviews over the next couple of weeks.