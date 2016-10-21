LottoNL-Jumbo to wear Shimano kit from 2017

Image 1 of 5 Brian Bulgaç (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) on bidon duty (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 George Bennett's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - Cranks and front chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 5 The unbranded new shoe seen on John Degenkolb at Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 5 The 2016 LottoNL-Jumbo team pose for the cameras (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/©BettiniPhoto2016) Image 5 of 5 The LottoNL-Jumbo fleet of Bianchi's (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

LottoNL-Jumbo's riders will wear full Shimano kit from 2017 onwards, with the Dutch team changing supplier after three years with Santini.

Shimano are one of the leading suppliers of components to the professional peloton's bikes, and many riders already wear their shoes, but LottoNL will become the first WorldTour team to be decked out from head to toe in Shimano gear.

As well as the S-Phyre carbon-soled shoes, riders will use Shimano's eyewear and full race clothing range.

"This announcement is another proud moment in the successful history of LottoNL-Jumbo and Shimano. We are delighted to step up our relationship with one of the world’s biggest cycle companies, providing developmental guidance for Shimano apparel at the highest level," said the team's manager, Richard Plugge.

LottoNL-Jumbo's Bianchi bikes are already kitted out with Shimano's Dura-Ace components and PRO wheels. The riders will be part of a testing and fitting process to optimise Shimano's range of race clothing. The team has announced an extension with Bianchi into the 2017 season as its bicycle sponsor.

"This new agreement takes our long-term relationship with the team to a new level," said Richard Keeskamp, Shimano’s Europe marketing director.

"By providing LottoNL-Jumbo with a full range of performance clothing and footwear we are able to extend our head-to-toe strategy, maximizing the performance of every component part of the bike and the rider. We look forward to working with LottoNL-Jumbo in the coming season to develop and progress the breadth and quality of Shimano cycle clothing."