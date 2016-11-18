AG2R-La Mondiale hit the Alps - Gallery

Image 1 of 28 The team are lucky to have one of the more scenic training camp locations (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 2 of 28 Riders set off for a two-hour walk (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 3 of 28 Pre-hike team photo (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 4 of 28 The riders try their hand at making rostis (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 5 of 28 The new recruits introduce themselves (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 6 of 28 Turbo time for the riders heading to Tour Down Under (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 7 of 28 Pierre Latour enjoying himself in the Alps (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 8 of 28 Romain Bardet was one of the first to finish the hike (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 9 of 28 A spot of gym work (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 10 of 28 Chef Christophe Aribert shows Bardet and co how it's done (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 11 of 28 Can't ignore the core - even in winter (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 12 of 28 Romain Bardet shows what he can do with a football (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 13 of 28 Squash was one of the many activities on offer (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 14 of 28 Swimming was one of the many activities on offer (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 15 of 28 Romain Bardet sits down with Cyclingnews as riders meet the media (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 16 of 28 The riders coming to the end of their walk (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 17 of 28 Alexis Vuillermoz on the home straight (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 18 of 28 (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 19 of 28 There was plenty of snow around for mid-November (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 20 of 28 Riders and staff inspect their new bike (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 21 of 28 Romain Bardet with Factor Bikes co-owner Baden Cooke (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 22 of 28 Romain Bardet lifts up the light new Factor O2 (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 23 of 28 Operation Top Chef in full swing (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 24 of 28 Romain Bardet makes his way up the hill (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 25 of 28 Jan Bakelants and Mathias Frank on the hike (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 26 of 28 (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 27 of 28 The riders battle through the snow (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM) Image 28 of 28 Chef Christophe Aribert shows Bardet and co how it's done (Image credit: Yves Perret/YPM)

Romain Bardet set the wheels of his 2017 season in motion this week as the AG2R-La Mondiale team gathered in the French Alps for their first camp of the off-season.

The Tour de France runner-up has been able to indulge his active streak, with cross country skiing, Nordic walking, swimming, and ice skating among the activities on offer for the riders in the small village of Vaujany, not far from Alpe d'Huez.

Despite the relatively early snowfall in the Alps, some riders managed to get out on their bikes – those with an early start to the season at the Tour Down Under – but the camp was an opportunity for the team and its 10 new signings to come together as one for the first time.

The team bonding exercise in question on the first night was dubbed 'Operation Top Chef' – a cooking competition in five teams of six organised by Michelin-starred chef Christophe Aribert. It was the international team of Gediminas Bagdonas, Sondre Holst Enger, Nico Denz, Mathias Frank, and Nans Peters who prevailed, putting a rather questionable looking plate of fish, rosti, and hollandaise in front of the judging panel.

A wine-tasting session followed, with the French riders all bringing a bottle of wine from their region.

Riders spent the day on Monday with the media, and on Tuesday set out on a two-and-a-half hour hike through the mountains, after which they were introduced to their new bike by Factor representatives for the first time.

The team's first proper training camp will take place in December in Gandia, Spain.