Astana gets a bold new kit for 2017 with Giordana

The Astana Pro Team made a radical change to the team's kit for 2017, with new clothing maker Giordana giving the team a fade from the teal jersey to black shorts.
It is the first major overhaul of the kit since 2010, when the squad shifted to predominantly teal blue jersey and shorts.
Astana brought in several new equipment sponsors for the coming season. In addition to shifting from Moa to Giordana for clothing, they will move off Specialized and onto Argon 18 bikes next year, and use Limar helmets.
Cyclingnews will bring you full coverage of the team's first meeting in Montecatini Terme, Italy this week. Click through the gallery above for a look back at the last 10 years of Astana kits.
