Astana gets a bold new kit for 2017 with Giordana

Image 1 of 16 A sneak peek at the 2017 Astana kit (Image credit: Astana Pro Team) Image 2 of 16 The 2017 Astana kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 The 2017 Astana kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 The 2017 Astana kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Astana in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 16 Astana in 2014 when Vincenzo Nibali won the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 16 Astana in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 16 Astana in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 16 Astana in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 16 Astana went to teal shorts in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 16 Astana in 2009 when Lance Armstrong returned from retirement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 16 Astana in 2008 when Alberto Contador was on the team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 16 Astana in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 16 Astana after it emerged from the Liberty Seguros team in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 16 Astana in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 16 Giordana gives Astana a fade to black for 2017 (Image credit: Astana Pro Team)

The Astana Pro Team made a radical change to the team's kit for 2017, with new clothing maker Giordana giving the team a fade from the teal jersey to black shorts.

It is the first major overhaul of the kit since 2010, when the squad shifted to predominantly teal blue jersey and shorts.

Astana brought in several new equipment sponsors for the coming season. In addition to shifting from Moa to Giordana for clothing, they will move off Specialized and onto Argon 18 bikes next year, and use Limar helmets.

Cyclingnews will bring you full coverage of the team's first meeting in Montecatini Terme, Italy this week. Click through the gallery above for a look back at the last 10 years of Astana kits.