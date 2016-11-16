Trek secures Segafredo sponsorship until 2020

Image 1 of 7 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) wins Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Trek Segafredo line-up for the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Trek Segafredo in team time trial mode (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Alberto Contador in his last race with Tinkoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 John Degenkolb is looking forward to the 2017 season with Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 The Trek Segafredo logos (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 7 of 7 Segafredo CEO Massimo Zanetti, Fuyumi Beppu and Trek-Segafredo general manager (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coffee brand Segafredo has announced it has extended its sponsorship of the Trek-Segafredo team by a further two years. Segafredo partnered with the team at the start of this year and, with a three-year deal already in place, the new contract secures the sponsorship of the team until the 2020 season.

Multiple Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador will be riding for the Trek-Segafredo team next season after penning a two-year deal following the demise of his Tinkoff team. He will team up with Bauke Mollema, who looked set for a place on the podium at this year's Tour de France until a crash on stage 19. Jarlinson Pantano also joins the team from the closing IAM Cycling team. John Degenkolb will lead the team in the Classics with Fabian Cancellara retiring at the end of this year.

"We are obviously excited that Segafredo will keep supporting the team through 2020. This long-term investment shows their trust and faith in our collaboration," said general manager Luca Guercilena.

"Over the last year, we've witnessed great involvement from the people at Segafredo. That was very stimulating for us indeed. Knowing that they will be with us four more years gives us the stability and the space to keep investing in our team, going from the development of young riders to the continuous improvement and support for our more experienced riders."

"The first season of Trek-Segafredo brought us exactly what we were aiming for and even more than that. That is why we didn't hesitate to prolong our collaboration with the team through 2020," said Massimo Zanetti, President of MZB Group that owns Segafredo.