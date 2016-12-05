Aqua Blue Sport reveal 2017 racing kit

Image 1 of 10 Martyn Irvine models the 2017 Aqua Blue Sport jersey (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 2 of 10 The gold continues on the sleeves (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 3 of 10 The 2017 Aqua Blue Sport jersey (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 4 of 10 The Aqua Blue Sport kit is a dark navy blue colour (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 5 of 10 Martyn Irvine in the new colours (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 6 of 10 Martyn Irvine proudly shows the 2017 Aqua Blue Sport jersey (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 7 of 10 The blue kit outdoors (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 8 of 10 The gold Chevron will stand out in the peloton (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 9 of 10 Martyn Irvine (Aqua Blue Sport) (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 10 of 10 The gold chevron on the back of the jersey (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport)

The new Irish-based Aqua Blue Sport Professional Continental team has unveiled its team colours for the 2017 season, opting for a navy blue kit, with a large golden chevron on the front and rear of the jersey. The kit has been produced by Vermarc Sport, which also produces the Etixx-QuickStep, Lotto-Soudal and UnitedHealthcare jerseys.

The team, founded by businessman Rick Delaney, hopes to reach cycling's top tier within four years. A total of 16 riders have been signed for 2017 including Adam Blythe, Larry Warbasse, Andrew Fenn, Petter Nordhaug, Martyn Irvine, Matt Brammeier, Stefen Denifl, Leigh Howard and Lasse Norman Hansen. The team hopes to ride several WorldTour races in 2017 including Milan-San Remo and the Amstel Gold Race. Aqua Blue Sport is also developing a cycling online marketplace which it hopes will help fund the team.

"We're excited to reveal our team kit, bringing together many of the ideals that drive our team; our Irish heritage, our pursuit of excellence and our determination to bring a new model of stability and self-sustenance to professional cycling," Rick Delaney said in a press release revealing the kit.

"To see a team rider wearing our colours, shortly after confirmation of our registration for 2017, is a dream come true for me but also just the beginning of the journey for Aqua Blue Sport. The next step is to seeing the jersey on our riders in competition."

The kit was revealed by Martyn Irvine, who came out of retirement to join the team. Aqua Blue Sport claims the "chevron echoes the name of the team and the scale of their ambition, the path of their direction and the peaks that they will climb. The gold shamrock represents the team's Irish roots with the gold colour "symbolising the team's ambition as much as its origins."

The jersey collar also carries a pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness, a cause close to the heart of the team's founders.

Aqua Blue Sport also confirmed US manufacturer Knight Composites as suppliers of its race wheels for 2017 and German manufacturer Schwalbe is to provide the team's tyres.