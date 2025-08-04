Breakthrough riders, history makers, and a home winner – Tour de France Femmes 2025 conclusions

Cyclingnews breaks down all the big talking points from a thrilling edition of the women's Tour

Maëva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease A Bike), and Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) all made an impact at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth edition of the Tour de France Femmes drew to a conclusion on Sunday in Châtel, the race crowning a home winner for the first time in Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as she won her second stage in a row.

The Frenchwoman's victory, coming in front of huge crowds of French fans, rounded out a thrilling nine days of racing across France, from Brittany through the Loire Valley and Massif Central into the high mountains of the Alps.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

