National pride, fervent fans, inspiring the next generation – What made the Tour de France Femmes' visit to Brittany so special?

Cédrine Kerbaol, Marie Le Net and the Tour's Breton racers discuss 'magical' and 'crazy' home Grand Départ

Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) waves a Breton flag ahead of stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Binioù braz bagpipes were blowing, banniel Breiz flags were flying in their thousands, and Brittany in its entirety called out 'Breizh degemer mat Le Tour' to welcome the Tour de France Femmes to the north-eastern corner of the country for the Grand Départ at the weekend.

The race exited Brittany for good on Monday's third stage as the peloton raced eastwards to the flatlands of central France. However, the loud, frantic, and thoroughly absorbing two-and-a-half days in Breizh have left their mark on riders, fans, and towns alike.

