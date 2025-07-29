Even without a final kilometre lead-out, fastest in the world Lorena Wiebes finds a way to win at the Tour de France Femmes

'It's really nice to have a lead-out as you're in control, but it's also nice to trust your own feeling on how to do the sprint' says Dutchwoman after win in Poitiers

Lorena Wiebes wins stage 4 at the Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes may be the fastest sprinter in the world with the best lead-out train in the world, but the European champion proved that she could do it on her own on stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes in Poitiers.

The Dutchwoman, who celebrated her second win in two days at the race and the 16th of her season, once again outpaced Marianne Vos to the line, though this time having 'freestyled' in the final kilometre of the 130.7km stage through Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

