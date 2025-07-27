‘Now is my moment’ – Mavi Garcia turns despair to joy as she lands biggest win of career with well-timed flyer on Tour de France Femmes stage 2

'Yesterday was really sad, the crash, because it was not a really good start, but now I think everybody will be really happy.'

Mavi Garcia of Spain and Team Liv AlUla Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Quimper, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Mavi Garcia wins stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The emotion was clear for Mavi García after she crossed the line to claim a win at the Tour de France Femmes: The season hadn’t been kind to her, despite how hard she had been training, but one well-placed solo flyer just changed all that.

At 41, the Spanish rider had been wondering whether it might be time to retire, but the victory gave her the biggest energy boost possible, not only making her season but delivering a triumph for her team in their first Tour de France Femmes stage victory.

