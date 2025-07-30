'Demi really thinks she's in a gilded cage' - Visma DS Jos van Emden hits back at FDJ's criticism of Tour de France Femmes peloton

'She's the best cyclist, but that doesn't mean everyone should make way for her' Visma sports director says of Demi Vollering

FDJ-SUEZ team&#039;s Dutch rider Demi Vollering reacts during the warm up before the 4th stage (out of 9) of the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 130.7 km from Saumur to Poitiers, in Poitiers, western France on July 29, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Demi Vollering warms-up before stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering's crash at the Tour de France Femmes has sparked a heated debate about rider behaviour and respect in the women's peloton, with Visma-Lease a Bike directeur sportif Jos van Emden responding to FDJ-Suez team manager Stephen Delcourt's criticism.

The high speeds and huge stakes of the Tour de France Femmes have highlighted the impact and consequences of crashes on the sport. On Wednesday, Ellen van Dijk announced her retirement, saying that crashes had led to her losing her love for road racing.

