France's next Tour winner? Maëva Squiban leaves her teammates stunned with a second Tour de France Femmes stage victory in a row

'What is going on? Is it April 1 or August 1?' asks UAE Team ADQ teammate Dominika Włodarczyk after Frenchwoman's solo win in Chambéry

Another mountain stage at the Tour de France Femmes, another Maëva Squiban victory. It was an outcome few would have predicted at the start of the race, let alone her UAE Team ADQ team.

On the outskirts of Chambéry after stage 7, team Directeur Sportif Cherie Pridham was lost for words as the car drove past Cyclingnews. At the team bus, there was a similar sense of disbelief. The same joy that had been present 24 hours earlier remained, but also a full team in a daze at what the 23-year-old Breton had done. Again.

