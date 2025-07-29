'I don't think I have seen a sprinter like her before' – Marianne Vos cedes victory in the Tour de France Femmes sprinter battle to Lorena Wiebes

By published

'I don't know exactly what we're going to do, but maybe there are some chances' says Van Emden of tougher stage 5 to Guéret

Marianne Vos wears the yellow jersey and Lorena Wiebes wears the green jersey on stage 4 at the Tour de France Femmes
Marianne Vos wears the yellow jersey and Lorena Wiebes wears the green jersey on stage 4 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 258 wins on her palmarès, Tour de France Femmes leader, Marianne Vos, certainly knows how to win bike races, but after taking second place for the second day in a row behind Lorena Wiebes, the Dutchwoman conceded, "I don't think I have seen a sprinter like her before."

It's high praise coming from Vos, who racked up win number 258 in Plumelec on Saturday and is widely considered a living legend among the modern peloton.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.