'I couldn't dream about this' – Marianne Vos sails into yellow on a perfect day for Visma at the Tour de France Femmes

Dutchwoman wins again in France after three years as teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot takes third in Plumelec

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins opening stage to grab yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Marianne Vos's words, the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes was something she and her team "couldn't really think or dream about" as she shot to victory and the yellow jersey on the Côte de Cadoudal in Plumelec.

Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot had looked on the road to a famous win herself, going clear with 700 metres to go on the climb to the line before a Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) attack from behind brought a group of favourites close, and with them, Vos.

