'We have nothing to lose' – Down to four riders, aggressive racing saves UAE Team ADQ's Tour de France Femmes

Team battles through illness and loss of Elisa Longo Borghini to savour Maëva Squiban's stunning solo victory in Ambert

AMBERT, FRANCE - JULY 31: (L-R) Stage winner Maeva Squiban of France, Dominika Wlodarczyk of Poland and Lara Gillespie of Ireland and UAE Team ADQ react after the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 6 /a 123.7km stage from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert #UCIWWT / on July 31, 2025 in Ambert, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Maëva Squiban celebrates victory on stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes with her UAE Team ADQ teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, UAE Team ADQ's Tour de France Femmes campaign looked to have hit a roadblock after the illness and withdrawal of team leader and GC hope Elisa Longo Borghini. However, three days and countless attacks later, the four remaining riders – three of them race debutants – have turned the Tour around.

Lara Gillespie has been in the mix on the flat finishes, taking third in Poitiers, while Dominika Włodarczyk has been edging ever nearer the GC top 10. Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, Maëva Squiban and Brodie Chapman went on the attack for the third time in five days.

Dani Ostanek
