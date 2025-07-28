'She wants to continue' – Demi Vollering heading to hospital for checks before decision made on starting stage 4 at Tour de France Femmes

Demi Vollering arrives to the finish line of stage 3 after crashing inside 5km to go at the Tour de France Femmes

There was every expectation that stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, as a sprint stage, would have few ramifications for the overall standings, but a crash within the final five kilometres has the potential to change plenty, given favourite Demi Vollering is now heading off to the doctor and hospital for checks after coming down hard.

“You know, when you crash at the speed, it's never easy,” FDJ-SUEZ general manager Stephen Delcourt told the large scrum of assembled media at the team bus. “She's completely shocked. She has a pain at the knees, a pain at the glutes and pain at the back.

“We need to wait, because we never know if it's just the shock because she crashed or she needs time. She will be examined with the team doctor.”

Vollering crashed with 3.6km to go and had no opportunity to avoid the carnage on a right turn as the riders exited a bridge and the road narrowed on the approach to Angers. A number of riders touched wheels and then crashed at multiple points across the road.

After the incident, Vollering was picked up from the tarmac by her teammates and ridden across the finish line between Amber Kraak and Juliette Labous. As she came to the team bus, after first being consoled, she was then quickly onto the stationary trainer and talking with the rider alongside – team sprinter Ally Wollaston, who had come third on the stage.

Both inspected her helmet, and Vollering mentioned in a video shared by SBS Sport that when she was on the ground she had 'a bit of a headache'. Delcourt said concussion checks were part of her examination and would continue.

“She really insisted on the roller that she is really positive,” said Delcourt. “She wants to continue, but we just need time to go to the hotel, examine, go to the hospital and after one night, we can come back to you to tell you, but it's cycling.”

That, however, doesn’t mean it's not difficult to take with the team investing so much in being ready to back the 2023 winner from July 26 to August 3 at its home Grand Tour.

Delcourt talked of respect within the peloton, saying that the normal attitude of many teams and many riders was really respectful, but said, “We lose the respect into the last year in men’s and women’s cycling, everybody wants to play with a life like this.” He referred to teams trying to get to the front and cutting the line, continuing on to say that, “Today is the fault of the rider, it is not the fault of the ASO.”

Despite the frustration of the situation, Delcourt was clear as he spoke to the assembled media, first in French and then in English, that they were not ready to admit defeat yet, but that the first priority was the health of Vollering.

“We work a lot for the Tour de France, and Demi works a lot herself for that. And we just want to respect the woman before the rider, and now she just needs time, and we want to continue to be positive,” said Delcourt.

One saving grace for FDJ-SUEZ’s overall chances is that the fall occurred within 5km of the finish; therefore, Vollering will not lose time overall and remains at 21 seconds behind race leader Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), while teammates ​​Évita Muzic and Juliette Labous are also within one minute of yellow.

When asked what Vollering’s crash meant for the team’s GC ambitions, Delcourt said, “I don't know for the moment, it's really too early. We need really a good night for her and decide tomorrow. Stage after stage, we decide.”

