'She wants to continue' – Demi Vollering heading to hospital for checks before decision made on starting stage 4 at Tour de France Femmes

FDJ SUEZ manager Stephen Delcourt says she has knee, glute and back pain but ‘​​we need to wait, because we never know if it's just the shock because she crashed or she needs time’

Stage 3 at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes
Demi Vollering arrives to the finish line of stage 3 after crashing inside 5km to go at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was every expectation that stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, as a sprint stage, would have few ramifications for the overall standings, but a crash within the final five kilometres has the potential to change plenty, given favourite Demi Vollering is now heading off to the doctor and hospital for checks after coming down hard.

“You know, when you crash at the speed, it's never easy,” FDJ-SUEZ general manager Stephen Delcourt told the large scrum of assembled media at the team bus. “She's completely shocked. She has a pain at the knees, a pain at the glutes and pain at the back.

