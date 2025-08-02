'It's a little girl's dream come true' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot closes in on first French Tour win in 40 years with dominant Tour de France Femmes triumph atop Madeleine

'She's a woman who goes beyond even the confines of sport' says Tour race director Marion Rousse

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on the podium wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes 2025
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on the podium wearing the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

And then there was one. The Col de la Madeleine was always going to be the decisive stretch of road in this year's Tour de France Femmes, and so it proved as Pauline Ferrand-Prévot soloed away from her rivals to take the stage and with it the yellow jersey.

With her magical solo triumph atop the 18.6km Alpine col, the 33-year-old has surely cemented herself as the first French Tour de France winner in four decades, following in the wheel tracks of Bernard Hinault, who won the men's title in 1985, and Jeanie Longo, who won the women's title in 1989.

