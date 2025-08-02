Teamwork, a yellow-clad sacrifice and mean messages – Sarah Gigante's rocket-fuelled path from recovery to the Tour de France Femmes podium

'I was definitely dreaming of winning this stage … but I'm happy with second' says Australian after Col de la Madeleine runner-up spot also shifted her to second on GC

Sarah Gigante makes the first attack on the Col de la Madeliene on stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes
Sarah Gigante makes the first attack on the Col de la Madeliene on stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was no secret that Sarah Gigante had her eyes firmly clamped on the Col de la Madeleine, with AG Insurance-Soudal going all out to make sure the Australian fronted up to the Tour de France Femmes queen stage well-positioned to turn the screws on her rivals.

Though it was little more than six months ago that she was completely off the bike as she recovered from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery, there was little doubt regarding her climbing power as the Tour de France queen stage approached – not given how emphatically she dispatched her rivals on two summit stages of the Giro d'Italia Women.

