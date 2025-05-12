Recommended reading

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

A new Campagnolo groupset, three new helmets and a horde of time trial tech: All the Giro d'Italia tech from the Grande Partenza

By Contributions from published

All the tech we've found at the opening weekend of the Giro d'Italia 2025, including more photos of the 2025 Campagnolo Super Record Wireless groupset

A cyclist from the Giro d&#039;Italia wearing a time trial helemt
(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Giro d'Italia is officially underway, and as ever the Cyclingnews team is on the ground covering all the action in the race, including Mads Pedersen's popular wins on stage 1 and 3, as well as young Briton Josh Tarling nail-bitingly edging out Primož Roglič by a single second in the stage 2 time trial.   

But despite its name, the race has yet to step foot in Italy. The race began across the Adriatic Sea in Albania, before an early rest day after just three days of racing. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.