A new Campagnolo groupset, three new helmets and a horde of time trial tech: All the Giro d'Italia tech from the Grande Partenza

The Giro d'Italia is officially underway, and as ever the Cyclingnews team is on the ground covering all the action in the race, including Mads Pedersen's popular wins on stage 1 and 3, as well as young Briton Josh Tarling nail-bitingly edging out Primož Roglič by a single second in the stage 2 time trial.

But despite its name, the race has yet to step foot in Italy. The race began across the Adriatic Sea in Albania, before an early rest day after just three days of racing.

That rest day is today - at the time of writing - and over the first three stages, the incredible race photographer Chris Auld has been pointing his camera at anything new and shiny, and has done an excellent job of unearthing some neat tech hacks from within the peloton.

Alongside the brand new Campagnolo Super Record groupset breaking cover, we've unearthed new helmets at both the XDS Astana and Q36.5 Pro Cycling camps. We've spotted a host of time trial tech, including some ridiculously big 68-tooth chainrings.

There's also been a horde of great-looking bikes, an interesting volcano-inspired paint job, and an impressive level of attention to detail across the entire paddock.

There are close to 60 images here, so I won't waste your time any longer. Let's get stuck in.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Starting with something new, this is a helmet designed in a collaboration between XDS Astana and their new bike sponsor XDS, the brand borne out of a carbon bike manufacturing factory in China.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

There's a clear aero consideration to the shape, but not completely at the expense of ventilation. It's unclear what it'll be called, nor when it'll be available to buy.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Also new is the EF Education-Easypost team's changeout kit. They've made a splash in recent years by collaborating with streetwear brand Palace, but this year they've kept it simple and switched pink to white, retaining the bling diamond design.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Also, a special mention to Egan Bernal's new Colombian national champion's kit. It's a great design.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Also new is the Q36.5 Pro Cycling team's time trial helmet. This one's pretty wild, but in the age of spaceship helmets like the Giro Aerohead and the Specialized TT5, this one now seems rather normal. Zooming in on the writing at the rear of the helmet, it says 'Split MIPS', which suggests it'll replace the existing Split helmet.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The shape of this is quite similar to the POC Procen or the Sweet Protection Redeemer, with how it skirts around the shoulders. Given that those are both quite rider-specific in that they aren't always the fastest option for everyone, we'd expect this to be similar, and we wouldn't be surprised to see some riders still using the existing Scott Split helmet.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

XDS Astana actually brought two new helmets to the race. This is their second, a TT helmet that the team's aero expert Alex Dowsett was involved in designing.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It uses a shape that's slightly more akin to the Rudy Project The Wing or the S-Works TT5, which are said to be slightly more universal in how well they perform with different riders.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Speaking of new things, there's no doubt that the big new-tech news coming out of the Giro is the new Campagnolo Super Record groupset, which has broken cover beneath a few of the Cofidis Team riders.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The headline change is Campagnolo's decision to revert back to using thumb shifters, ditching the double-paddle it unveiled in 2023.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The new shift/brake lever is currently unbranded, but it looks sleek and svelte in this matte carbon finish.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The rear derailleur has a significantly more skeletal appearance than the current Super Record Wireless version.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It still maintains a similar overall shape, but it's been on a diet.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Any unnecessary material has been removed, and parts of the parallelogram have been hollowed out.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The other big news is a switch to a 13-speed cassette. We're told this is a 10-33, but the N3W freehub body that Campagnolo uses - introduced when it launched 13-speed Ekar - can accommodate a 9T smallest cog.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Up front, the derailleur here has been on a bit of a diet too.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The battery (on both derailleurs) appears unchanged.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The mech retains a similar overall size and shape to the existing version, but the centre has been hollowed out to expose the derailleur linkage system, potentially freeing up movement, but at the very least saving weight.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Now to move on to some of the bikes that caught our eye over the first few days in Albania. Starting with young Brit, Josh Tarling, whose Pinarello Bolide TT bike, complete with 3d-printed ridges on the seat tube, made from what we believe is titanium, and an absolutely massive chainring.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

We're told it has 68 teeth. Whether he ever made it into the 11 at the rear is unknown, but the aero benefit and reduced friction that bigger chainrings offer would have undoubtedly been a factor in his victory.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

With that said, the rider he beat into second place was Primož Roglič, at just a single second slower, and he too was using a 68T chainring. It looks even bigger when paired with the Slovenian's small Specialized Shiv TT frame.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Another of the bikes that caught our eye was the BMC Teammachine R of Australian GC contender, Michael Storer, many people's outside favourite to do well in the race after winning the Tour of the Alps in April.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Another eye-catching bike was the Aurum Magma of Team Polti VisitMalta. Each frame was hand-painted to create a magma effect.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

They are only being used for this race, the 108th edition of the Giro d'Italia. However, it's unclear what the team will do with the bikes once the race is over.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It's hard not to stop and check out the wild new Colnago Y1Rs. This one belonged to Jay Vine, and there's a really neat feature we found on it. It's further down this gallery though so you'll have to wait.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Next up, the Trek Madone of Mads Pedersen, who has so far won two stages. He wore the maglia rosa after pipping Wout van Aert to the victory on stage 1.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This is the Scott Addict of Tom Pidcock. This bike can easily be built up to under 6kg, so it's curious to see there's no weight-adding tech. He is using the Zipp 454NSW wheels here, rather than the as-yet-unreleased Zipp wheels which come with an inbuilt Tyrewiz pressure sensor. These are perhaps heavier, it's unclear, but there's probably no need to see your tyre pressure when racing on the road.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

And we saw his time trial bike above, but here's Primož Roglič's other bike, the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8. It looks as though he's using the Roval Rapide CLX II Team wheel at the back, but paired with the new, deeper, front wheel that we've seen riders using for a while now. It's unclear whether it's something new entirely, or perhaps just a rear rim laced up to a front hub. The omission of the 'CLX' branding suggests it's something new.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

With his current position as GC leader, the team has focused on the details, such as this pink K-Edge out-front computer mount.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

As well as this black and pink Supacaz bar tape.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Pink SRAM logo stickers are stuck onto the brake levers too.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

And pink Tacx Deva bottle cages. Most pro bike tech is expensive, but you can buy these yourself at just £12.99, should you wish to add a splash of colour to your bike.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

There are also pink SRAM stickers on the crank arms, and a pink K-Edge chain keeper here too. It's the little things that matter, and the Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe team has really paid attention to the details here.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Speaking of the details, we had to include these new shoes from EF Education-First's Darren Rafferty.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

They are painted by Northern Ireland-based Shea Gribbon, The Shoe Dr, who boasts clients including Nike - via Mark Cavendish - and KFC (yes, the chicken shop).

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Another neat idea is the addition of a Tudor watch face onto the disc wheels of the Tudor Pro Cycling time trial bikes. Good marketing, Tudor, well done.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This is the Colnago Y1Rs of Jay Vine, and while expensive tech and unique designs are flashy and interesting, to me, the best thing in this tech gallery is the small rubber bung with 'Jay' embossed into it. Those little bits of detail really finish off a bike.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Also interesting is this Zipp Super9 disc wheel, which has been fitted with a Tyrewiz tyre pressure sensor. While this adds a little weight it does mean that it would be possible to tell if you've lost a few PSI at the rear without having to stop and look, or even having bounce the rear wheel up and down as we've seen some riders do in the past in other races. The front tyre on the other hand you can see without getting out of position, and the sensor itself would likely be too much of an additional drag to risk.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Some teams' tech hacks are so subtle that they look standard, such as this time trial basebar grip. It is designed by Leap Components as a way to make holding the bars more comfortable and secure, while smoothing airflow off the back of the brake lever.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

3D printed saddles are a dime a dozen at the WorldTour level nowadays, and this Selle Italia is just one of the ones we saw.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

But this is certainly more unique. It's a time-trial specific saddle from Colorado-based Dash. This is a standard saddle with traditional carbon rails, but the brand also makes seatposts that integrate directly into the saddle for a super clean, aero finish.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Speaking of time-trial specific tech, there was plenty on show, including these custom-moulded time-trial extensions from Sync Ergonomics. I quite like looking to see how the designer has integrated the satellite shifters into the extensions. Everyone seems to have a different approach, but here they're moulded into the inner face right at the end, where your index finger will finish once wrapped around the grips at the end.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Whereas these are moulded onto the outside face, beneath the rider's thumbs.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The hand grips on these bars feature a much more abrupt step up and pronounced groove for a finger. The shifters sit further down and are presumably actuated by the pinky or ring finger.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

These Deda Jet Hydro bars are an off-the-shelf option rather than custom printed. They place the shifters on the inner face.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This is an interesting product from Syncros. It looks as though the length of the extensions can be adjusted using the small spacers, and the angle of the hand grip can be tilted at the end. They probably don't match the aero performance of a perfectly fitted custom pair, but for riders looking to dial in their position while maintaining an aero edge, they look ideal.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The other area where time trial tech has exploded in recent years is in rider clothing. Here, for example, you can see on the Visma-Lease a Bike sleeves that there's a double layer fabric with trip lines down the arms.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Here on Tom Pidcock's kit though, it's perfectly smooth.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Castelli kit provided by the race for the jersey wearers uses trip strips too, but here they're exposed to the edge of the kit.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Alpecin Deceuninck's Kalas kit, meanwhile, has strips of fabric that go the other way, in line with the wind rather than perpendicular to it. You can see those stripes continue down the rider's torso too.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Team Picnic PostNL's kit uses vertical strips, but at much closer spacing than those found above. Interestingly, across the shoulder, those strips hit a seam and change direction.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

That fabric then continues down the riders' backs.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Here's another look at that Visma kit, worn by Dylan Van Baarle here, showing the double-layer strips down the arm, which finish at the elbow.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ineos Grenadier's Gobik kit, worn here by Egan Bernal, uses similar.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It looks like Ineos and Movistar - both sponsored by Gobik - are wearing the same skinsuits.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Alé kit provided to Groupama FDJ also uses double-layer fabrics with strips beneath that go down to the elbows, but in this case, they're spaced much wider apart.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe kit uses strips that are much more closely spaced, and they appear to continue down to the wrists. They also appear to be wearing toe covers with aero socks, rather than full aero overshoes.

That's all for today, folks. Around 60 photos of new and interesting tech from the Albanian Grande Partenza of the Giro d'Italia, which heads back to the mainland on Monday's rest day ahead of stage 4. As ever, we'll be sure to keep our eagle eyes on the race to see if anything else crops up that we've not seen before. Keep an eye on Cyclingnews to ensure you don't miss a beat.

We'll also be heading to the Critérium du Dauphiné soon, and of course, the Tour de France. Both of those are great places to find new tech, so we'll have galleries from both.

Gravel fans, we recently covered the best from an enormous collection of bling tech at the Traka, so check that out if you haven't already. We'll also be heading to Unbound for a gallery there too, so once again, keep CN in your bookmarks to make sure you don't miss out.

