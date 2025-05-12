Recommended reading

Campagnolo makes huge U-turn as new groupset breaks cover at Giro d'Italia

Campagnolo Super Record Wireless goes 13 speed, but Italian brand ditches current shifter design following the controversial removal of the historic thumb shifter

A close up of Campagnolo&#039;s new Super Record Wireless groupset
(Image credit: Chris Auld)

It's only two years since Campagnolo launched Super Record Wireless, its first attempt at a wireless groupset that placed batteries inside each derailleur, but it appears to be getting an overhaul already. 

What we assume to be a new version has been spotted aboard the bikes of Team Cofidis at the Giro d'Italia, and Campagnolo fans can rejoice, as the thumb shifter is back. 

