Campagnolo makes huge U-turn as new groupset breaks cover at Giro d'Italia

It's only two years since Campagnolo launched Super Record Wireless, its first attempt at a wireless groupset that placed batteries inside each derailleur, but it appears to be getting an overhaul already.

What we assume to be a new version has been spotted aboard the bikes of Team Cofidis at the Giro d'Italia, and Campagnolo fans can rejoice, as the thumb shifter is back.

The thumb shifter is back. Notice there's an additional third button near the shifter top, too. (Image credit: Chris Auld)

While the chainset bears the Super Record branding, this appears to be unchanged from the existing iteration. The shifters and derailleurs, which are certainly different, are mostly unmarked so as not to give away what model this is, but the rear edge of the front derailleur does have a subtle 'Super Record' logo.

Ever since Campagnolo launched the 13-speed Ekar gravel groupset , the world has been wondering when the Italian brand will add that extra cog to its road groupsets. It didn't happen in 2023, much to our surprise, but it appears the time is now. The groupset is seen here with a 13-speed cassette.

A more skeletal rear derailleur, and 13 sprockets on the cassette (Image credit: Chris Auld)

With that in mind, and given its use by the Cofidis Team at one of the biggest races in the 2025 calendar, it's a safe assumption that this will replace Campagnolo's top-tier Super Record WR groupset, rather than a trickle-down of wireless tech to a second-tier groupset.

Campagnolo electronic groupsets currently only cover the top 'Super Record' level, whilst the brand's mechanical options still include Super Record and Record groupsets.

The thumb shifter is back

On electronic groupsets, competitors Shimano and SRAM both rely on shifter paddles behind the brake levers. Shimano uses two on either side, with the right hand controlling the rear derailleur and the left hand controlling the front.

SRAM places a single paddle on each side, and pressing the left, right, or both paddles combined controls the two derailleurs as required.

In both cases, the shifter is controlled by the rider's index fingers.

Additionally, Shimano and SRAM have additional 'bonus' shifter buttons that provide additional shifting options. Will Campagnolo include this tech as well?

The shifter design now features just a single hollowed-out paddle behind the carbon brake lever. (Image credit: Chris Auld)

Campagnolo has long differed. Even before electronic groupsets, it relied on a single paddle behind the lever, plus a second lever on the inside face of the brake hood, actuated by the thumb to shift down to a smaller cog.

But at the launch of Super Record Wireless in 2023, Campagnolo ditched the thumb shifter in favour of two paddles – up and down – behind each brake lever.

The move received a mixed response, likely putting off some of Campagnolo's long-time fans in an apparent bid to attract market share from competitors. But the performance was underwhelming and the price tag high.

The new groupset, spotted aboard the Look Blade 795 RS of Stefano Oldani, proves a significant U-turn on that decision.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

What's new

The shifter and brake lever, unbranded and matte in finish, presumably a mix of carbon and titanium with Campagnolo's Ergopower rubber hoods, has a single hollowed-out paddle behind the brake lever. The inner face bears a newly designed thumb paddle, somewhat square in shape, and further rearward than the levers of old.

There is also a third button on the inside of the hood, presumably configurable for shifting or controlling bike computers.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The front derailleur appears to be a similar size and shape to the existing model, but it has a groove cut out of the middle to allow the derailleur mechanism freer movement and presumably bring the weight down.

The batteries are the same, but the parallelogram has been given a diet, while the cage and pulleys are different too (Image credit: Chris Auld)

The rear derailleur also appears to have been on a diet, with unnecessary material being cut away from the body and the parallelogram, creating a more skeletal aesthetic while retaining the overall shape.

The pulley wheels and the cage in which they sit have also been redesigned. The batteries, however, appear to be the same as on the prior model.

Cyclingnews has contacted Campagnolo for more information on this new equipment. We will update this story when we learn more.