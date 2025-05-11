'I doubted I could win' - Mads Pedersen sprints back into pink in Giro d'Italia despite pre-stage concerns over late climb

Concerted work by Lidl-Trek on late cat.2 climb proves instrumental in setting up Pedersen for second win in three days

Stage winner Lidl-Trek&#039;s Danish rider Mads Pedersen wearing the overall leader&#039;s pink jersey (Maglia Rosa) celebrates on the podium after the 3rd stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 160km from Vlore to Vlore in Albania, on May 11, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) reclaimed the maglia rosa after stage 3 win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two sprint wins out of two - and that's maybe only the beginning for Mads Pedersen. 48 hours after he easily saw off the sprint opposition on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia, the Lidl-Trek fastman turned in an equally impressive dash to victory on stage 3, simultaneously both reclaiming the overall lead from Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hangrohe) and gaining yet more ground on his rivals in the points classification.

But despite his dominance, the Lidl-Trek racer and former World Champion admitted that he had had serious doubts about whether he could actually win stage 3, given the extremely hilly terrain that preceded the bunch sprint in Vlorë.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

