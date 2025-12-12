Christmas shopping for a cyclist can be notoriously difficult, but cycling tech is always a winner – the Garmin Edge 540 bike computer has $100 off, and is a sure-fire festive hit

If you have a cyclist in your life, then you'll be fully aware of the obsessive relationship we have with the gear we ride. It can, therefore, make Christmas shopping for a cyclist (speaking from experience) slightly difficult, especially if you're unaware of the best cycling brands.

Making a random purchase could see the offending item resigned unused in the garage, and trigger a huffy cyclist on the big day, and nobody wants that for Christmas.

Here at Cyclingnews, we think you can't go wrong with some of the best cycling tech, and an easy win purchase and something all cyclists love is one of the best bike computers.

Right now, at Amazon, you can pick up one of Garmin's best-selling cycling computers – the Garmin Edge 540 at one of its lowest-ever prices. Reduced by 29%, it's a bargain buy down to just $249.99, and a huge saving of $100 on its usual $349.99.

It not only makes you like the most generous gift giver come Christmas morning, but means you'll have saved $100 in the process.

For UK shoppers, Amazon has the Edge 540 reduced to £247, which is a lesser but still decent 16%, and a saving of £45 on the RRP of £292.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the Amazon Christmas deals, you can do that here:

Save 29% ($100) Garmin Edge 540: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Edge 540 is one of our top choices for the best Garmin GPS computers. It was our best budget model until being superseded by the all-new Garmin 550, but with this Amazon deal, it has to be on the radar of anyone shopping for a Christmas deal on a cycling computer. With 29% off, this already great value choice is now even better.

Save 16% (£45.97) Garmin Edge 540: was £292.97 now £247 at Amazon The UK deal at Amazon is on the Edge 540 model, and although it's only 16% and just over £45 off, it's still a significant saving. We loved the 540, and with the trend for massive cycling computers, we thought that the 540 was a small, premium computer that ticked all the requirements for the majority of cyclists.

Garmin dominates as the leading brand in cycling tech, and its range includes the best cycling watches and the best smart trainers, and a host of innovative goodies like radar lights and power meter pedals.

In our Garmin Edge 540 review, our trusted reviewer Josh Ross highlighted its class-leading battery life as one of his many testing highlights.

Garmin states that the Edge 540 will run for a huge 60 hours in battery saver mode or up to 32 hours in intense mode, and for comparison, one of our non-Garmin favorites – the Hammerhead Karoo 3 only has a 15-hour battery, and currently costs $418 at Amazon.

The Edge 540 Solar version will add an extra 25 minutes per hour from solar charging (in battery saver mode, during daytime rides, and in the best sunny conditions). This gives the already huge battery life a significant boost. The Garmin Edge 540 Solar currently has a lesser discount of 21%, down to $319.77.

At this price, if you're after a Christmas Garmin deal, then the Edge 540 won't disappoint any cyclist, unless they already have one, so best check before pulling the trigger. If they're already covered, then the Garmin Varia RCT715 rear radar light is a brilliant alternative for some Garmin tech – reduced to just $349.99 on Amazon.