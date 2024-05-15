Hammerhead launches new Karoo smart bike computer and companion app

Tech specs: Hammerhead Karoo Price: $474.99 / €499.99 / £449.99

Memory: 64GB / 4GB RAM

Screen size: 3.2"

Connectivity: ANT+ / Bluetooth / WIFI

Weight: 118 grams

In the box: Karoo, 31.8mm mount, USB-C charger cable, quarter turn adaptor, lanyard, startup guide





Hammerhead has launched a new version of its Karoo smart cycling computer today. The new unit supersedes the Karoo 2 model which features in our best cycling computers guide. The new computer has been branded the Karoo, and although it's the third generation Karoo computer it won't be branded as the 'Karoo 3'.

Sram acquired Hammerhead at the very end of 2021, and as a result this new computer promises more integration with Sram AXS technology. The new Sram Red AXS groupset also launched today and the new Karoo computer will be included with the new Red groupset. Users will be able to control their computer using the Red AXS shifters 'bonus buttons' and AXS blips. We understand that certain bike manufacturers will also be speccing Karoo head units as standard on higher-end bikes equipped with the new Red AXS groupset.

Hammerhead says the Karoo has received a complete overhaul. With more storage, a slightly different look and more capability. There's now 64GB of memory for more offline map storage alongside 4GB of RAM as well as a faster processor. A brand new companion app for iOS and Android has also been launched and will aid with navigation. Hammerhead says users will be able to send a pin straight from Google Maps to their Karoo units and navigate using it.

So what else is new? Well, the physical profile and button layout and design has changed and the SIM card slot has gone. Battery life is also said to have been improved by 30% compared to the Karoo 2 whilst a full charge takes less than 2.5 hours. There are also some new training aids such as interval assist for planned workouts.

I've been testing a new Karoo unit for the past month or so and you can read my full review here.

The Karoo has new buttons and an adjustable mount (Image credit: Sram)

Hammerhead says the Karoo 'represents the pinnacle of innovation, design and performance' allowing users to focus on the road instead of their equipment.

The Karoo features a new ambient light sensor and a Gorilla Glass cover screen that features touchscreen technology. The computer has received a faster processor which doubles processing speed whilst memory and battery size have also been boosted. There is also a new dedicated on/off power button and a new button layout and design. The brand says the Karoo's buttons are larger and easier to use with a clearer 'click'.

Hammerhead has also introduced a new mount which allows for adjustable fore/aft position though the new unit is backwards compatible with the old mount. We understand this is to aid users when reaching for the computer and doesn't have any specific aero benefits.

A new Hammerhead companion app for iOS and Android means the unit will leverage users' smartphone power to aid with map creation and navigation compared to the Karoo 2 which features a SIM card slot. Hammerhead also says users will have the ability to drop a pin from Google or Apple maps to Karoo allowing you to navigate to it or save it as a navigation pin.

Other features include Multi-band navigation technology, the ability to choose your preferred route surface of road, mtb or gravel, global maps are free and there is also automatic climb detection regardless of route. Hammerhead says the workout player on Karoo will now also support TrainerRoad and Training peaks.



Hammerhead's regular software updates will be rolled out (as you may expect) and will also continue to do so for the foreseeable future for the Karoo 2 unit. The brand also promises 'unparalleled connectivity' with Sram AXS products, something we reported on back in 2022.

The official specs list (Image credit: Hammerhead)

New AXS compatibility

Now Hammerhead has been acquired by Sram it stands to reason there will be a closer link and more shared compatibility between the two brands, the new Karoo appears to build on this.

Riders will be able to use their AXS blips - not just the new Red AXS bonus buttons -to control the computer itself. Hammerhead says users will simply need to sign into Karoo using their AXS account, this will pair users AXS systems and components.

The brand also says AXS controllers can be programmed to control a wide array of functions on the computer itself. It will also alert riders when an AXS component has a low battery.