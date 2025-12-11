Give the gift of cycling safety this Christmas – This Garmin Varia light has $50 off and is loaded with advanced features, including a radar and camera function

If you're Christmas shopping for the cyclist in your life, what's a better way to say you love them than with the gift of riding safety this festive period?

The Garmin Varia RCT715 is not only one of the best bike lights on the market, but it also comes loaded with smart tech, including a built-in rearward camera and a very clever radar function.

Right now, in the Garmin Holiday Sale, it's down to one of its lowest ever prices and is discounted by $50 to just $349.99 from the usual $399.99.

Get the Garmin Varia RCT715 for $349.99 at Garmin.

Having used the Garmin Varia RCT715 myself, one of the key features that make it so good is the built-in safety radar, camera and its ease of use. Especially if you're already in the Garmin ecosystem and use one of the best Garmin bike computers. The devices will pair easily and alert you with sound and visual dots representing approaching traffic from your rear.

I've used the Varia for well over a year, I'd have no issue personally rating it with a flawless score, and would recommend the Garmin Varia RCT715 to anyone, especially with this Christmas discount.

It's worth noting that the Garmin Varia RTL515, the non-camera and cheaper sibling of the RCT715, is on sale, discounted by $50 to just $149.99, and both options are available at Amazon with the same prices should you prefer to shop there.

In our Garmin Varia RCT715 review back in 2022, we awarded the RCT715 with a 3.5 out of 5-star review. Tester Josh Ross highlighted the low-quality video and the slightly flawed incident detection system as reasons for the low score on what was then newly launched Garmin tech.

Garmin has since addressed these issues, and the latest version, for me, has more than alleviated these early teething flaws. The Garmin records 1080p at 30 fps camera capturing sharp and clear video, and records as soon as it detects movement, meaning nothing is missed, even if that's just your riding buddy giving you a wave.

Another great feature is the safety of having a built-in camera with various settings, including always-on and radar-activated. It has you covered for recording close pass incidents or worse, and it can also detect an incident.

If you're after a cheaper light option, then the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 can't go without a mention. It's one of our favorite bike lights and is currently reduced to $47.99 on Amazon.

