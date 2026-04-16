UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 route

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A climb and gravel heavy course in Western Australia, with 140.7km of racing for the elite men and 123.1km for the elite women

The SEVEN Gravel Race from Nannup Western Australia, with the location hosting the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2026
The SEVEN Gravel Race from Nannup Western Australia, with the location hosting the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2026 (Image credit: Daniela Tommasi / SEVEN Gravel Race)

The course for the first UCI Gravel World Championships outside Europe has been revealed, with the elite men taking on 140.7km and the elite women 123.1km on the challenging 2026 routes carved out from among the plentiful gravel roads around Nannup, Australia.

It's a course for the October 10-11 event that has many of the features that have become familiar to riders of the SEVEN Gravel Race, one of the very first event in the UCI Gravel World Series when it began in 2022.

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"The majority of the climbs are a consistent gradient as well so it's not like you're going up a brick wall of a climb as the gradients are anywhere between 5% to 8% … but you are still being hit by continuous climbing throughout the race and the fatigue generated by the end of the race is quite significant."

It will be a similar course to the UCI Gravel World Series event of SEVEN on May 16, as the course sweeps out through the Blackwood Valley into the pine plantations, across rolling farmland hills and through forests before once again heading back to the off-road cycling hub of Nannup. It includes a raft of key climbs that have become regulars at the event which started in 2017 – from Brockman to Ellis Creek and also Arcadia for the longer elite men's course – though the end section is a new twist for 2026.

Route of the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships, Nannup, Western Australia

Map of the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships courses in Nannup, Western Australia (Image credit: 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships, Nannup, Western Australia)
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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