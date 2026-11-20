Daan Depuydt has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top of the road racing ranks

The lowest-ranked team in the WorldTour last year, Picnic PostNL, have made plenty of changes to their roster next season, with nine new faces and counting.

Joining the Dutch team in their quest for more success in 2027 is Belgian racer Daan Depuydt, who comes on board from Continental squad Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions.

The 23-year-old, who previously raced at amateur level, enjoyed several standout rides this year, including a Tour de Limousin stage win and three top-10 finishes at the Tour de Wallonie. His rise to the WorldTour has been a rapid one, given he was working as a plumber just a few years ago.

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Depuydt, who also did odd jobs as a gardener and electrician, told Sporza that, "Actually, I was never really consciously focused on landing a professional contract. I just raced because I enjoyed it."

He primarily raced on the mountain bike as a junior, picking up four Belgian titles before struggling with back injuries. On the road, he raced in Belgium with amateur squad VP Consulting before catching the eye of Baloise-Het Poetsbureau – Sven Nys' team – with a stage win at the Triptyque Ardennais in 2025.

He hit the ground running this year, with June's Tour de Wallonie only the second UCI-ranked race of his career after the Antwerp Port Epic in May.

"I was riding there with broken ribs, because I had a bad fall 2 days before the opening stage," he told Sporza. In August, there was another top ride in Limousin, where he finished second on the opening day before winning stage 3.

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"After my second place in the opening stage, I wanted to win one of the remaining 3 stages at all costs. And in the third stage, I struck gold," he said.

"After the opening stage, I suddenly started receiving messages from teams. But I never thought I'd actually secure a spot – especially after reading an article about how many riders were still without a team for the season."

Soudal-QuickStep were among the teams to show interest, though they were already full for 2027. Choosing Picnic PostNL was a no-brainer, he said, despite recent reports of a 'culture of fear' at the team.

"When the moment finally came to put pen to paper with Picnic PostNL, I didn’t have to think twice. I had a good feeling right from the start of our conversations. They prioritise the riders' interests and are always open to feedback," he said.

"Sure, it’s a strict team, but name me one WorldTour team that isn't. As a team, you have expectations of your riders, and vice versa. That dynamic can – and should – be a bit strict, provided it’s handled fairly."

Depuydt sees himself as a puncheur who excels on shorter climbs while also sprinting well from a small group. He's hoping to race on his home training roads at Amstel Gold Race next season, and is dreaming of racing alongside his idol, Wout van Aert – a goal which shows just how far he's come since his plumbing days.

"I see myself as a puncheur. Short climbs suit me thanks to my past as a mountain biker. But I have also noticed this year that I am fast. I am not a pure sprinter; I am too light for that. But after a tough race, I can finish well in a reduced group," he said.

"I've never ridden a race with Wout. I would think it's really cool if that happens next year. If we stand at the start of a race together, I will look for Wout and ride behind him for a bit to take a look at him.

"If I could just follow him for a little while on a climb, that would be a huge dream come true."

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