The nascent Collective Cycling Group (CCG), a coalition of teams bidding to overhaul cycling’s economic model, did not seek the involvement of all the WorldTour teams, with Human Powered Health telling Cyclingnews they were ignored by the project.

The CCG, which is the new version of the failed One Cycling movement, launched publicly on Wednesday, with 24 teams coming together in a bid to "unlock the value potential of professional cycling".

Not all 32 teams from across the men’s and women’s WorldTour agreed to sign up to the new company, with Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates the most notable of the teams who have declined to be involved.

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However, one WorldTour team, Human Powered Health, were not even approached.

A spokesperson for the US outfit, which has operated in the Women’s WorldTour since 2022, told Cyclingnews that senior management were not made aware of the CCG nor of any opportunity to take part in such a project.

The complete overlooking of an established WorldTour team raises early question marks over the unity of the CCG, which was described by its CEO Oliver Ciesla as a “broad and inclusive initiative”.

Furthermore, it was not billed as a closed shop, with the announcement stating that discussions with other teams are ongoing.

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The project is largely made up of WorldTour teams but two second-division men’s outfits, Pinarello-Q36.5 and Tudor Pro Cycling are shareholders in the company, too.

Contacted on Friday in relation to Human Powered Health's position, a spokesperson for the Collective Cycling Group said: "CCG has brought together a significant group of leading professional cycling teams, and we are open for that group to grow over time."

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