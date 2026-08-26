How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2026 – Live streams and official broadcasters

Watch the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships for a showdown of the top mountain bikers in the world today.

Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock will be among the stars competing in Val di Sole, Italy, where a host of races – cross-country Olympic, cross-country short circuit, and downhill – will take place.

Aside from the crossover road stars, who can also count Puck Pieterse and Isabella Holmgren among their number, a host of seasoned MTB world champions are also taking part.

Look out for the likes of Jenny Rissveds, Alan Hatherly, Valentina Höll and Victor Koretzky, each of whom will be defending their titles in Italy.

The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is the premier event on the yearly mountain bike calendar, second only to the Olympic Games in importance in the mountain biking world.

Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch or stream the Mountain Bike World Championships from the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, as well as how you can watch for free, plus how to use a VPN to get your usual coverage from anywhere in the world

Watch the 2026 MTB World Championships for free

The 2026 Mountain Bike World Championships are available for free in several countries around the world. You can watch the action via the UCI Youtube channel, though access is subject to geoblocking.

The UCI has pay-to-watch broadcast deals in place in various countries around the world, so the likes of the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia will be unable to access this streaming option.

Elsewhere, L'Equipe TV (France), RTVE Play (Spain), RaiPlay (Italy), and VRT / RTBF (Belgium) are also broadcasting the action for free.

Those outside their country for the MTB Worlds can still access their free stream using a VPN — find out more below.

Watch the 2026 MTB World Championships from anywhere in the world

Away from home during the 2026 MTB World Championships? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can change your device’s location, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and access your usual coverage from anywhere. They also add an extra layer of security when using public Wi-Fi.

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How to watch the 2026 MTB World Championships in the UK

TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast the 2026 MTB Worlds in the UK.

TNT Sports has broadcast every race of the 2026 road cycling season as well as plenty of action from the mountain bike, track, and cyclo-cross calendar.

TNT Sports will broadcast every stage of the 2026 MTB World Championships live. The easiest way to access the channel is through HBO Max (£25.99 per month), while TNT Sports can also be added to selected Sky, EE, and Virgin Media TV packages.

How to watch the 2026 MTB World Championships in the USA

In the USA, the 2026 MTB World Championships will be broadcast by FloBikes.

A subscription to the streaming service will set you back $39.99 per month.

You can stream the 2026 MTB World Championships on Flobikes. Subscribe for access starting at $39.99 per month.

How to watch 2026 MTB World Championships in Canada

FloBikes will once again be your go-to streaming service if you are looking to stream the 2026 MTB World Championships in Canada.

FloBikes may be relatively expensive at CA$49.99 per month, but with virtually the entire road cycling calendar available, it offers the perfect streaming service for Canadian fans. All stages of the 2026 MTB World Championships will be shown on the platform.

How to watch the 2026 MTB World Championships in Australia

Australian cycling fans have it best, with free-to-air coverage of the 2026 MTB World Championships on Stan Sport

Fans can watch all of the 2026 MTB World Championships on Stan Sport. To get access you’ll need a Stan Base subscription, which starts at $9.99 AUD per month AND the Stan Sport add-on, which is $20 AUD per month.2026

UCI Mountain Bike World Championship - Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Time (local) Event Wed 26 Aug 10:00 E-XC Women Elite Row 1 - Cell 0 11:30 E-XC Men Elite Row 2 - Cell 0 17:00 XCR Mixed Team Relay Thu 27 Aug 09:30 XCO Women Junior Row 4 - Cell 0 11:00 XCO Men Junior Row 5 - Cell 0 15:30 XCC Women U23 Row 6 - Cell 0 16:30 XCC Men U23 Row 7 - Cell 0 17:45 XCC Women Elite Row 8 - Cell 0 18:30 XCC Men Elite Sat 29 Aug 09:15 DHI Women Junior Row 10 - Cell 0 10:00 DHI Men Junior Row 11 - Cell 0 13:20 DHI Women Elite Row 12 - Cell 0 15:00 DHI Men Elite Sun 30 Aug 09:00 XCO Women U23 Row 14 - Cell 0 11:00 XCO Men U23 Row 15 - Cell 0 13:00 XCO Women Elite Row 16 - Cell 0 15:15 XCO Men Elite