Sara Casasola turned several podium placings into her first win of the 2026/27 cyclo-cross season with an almost flawless performance in the Rapencross, fourth round of the HG Cross series.

The Crelan-Corendon rider attacked world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions) on the third lap of six and dominated the rest of the race in Lokeren.

The Italian champion finished 41 seconds ahead of Brand, with Fenix-Premier Tech's Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado in third after recovering from an injured thumb, 1:07 behind. Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-ProTime) was fourth, 1:27 back.

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Casasola finally came good on what she had been threatening to do all season. Instead of remaining in Brand's shadow, the 27-year-old emerged to take an impressive victory.

Having already seized four podium placings out of five starts this season, Casasola was quickest off the mark on the technical, muddy course. The Italian champion stretched out to a 30-metre lead in the opening lap.

On the second lap, Brand and Alvarado bridged over to form an elite leading trio. A group of four, including Schreiber, was in pursuit but losing significant time as it looked as though the winning group was already drifting clear.

Brand began turning the screw on the third lap, Casasola sticking close to her wheel. Alvarado appeared to be struggling, dropping off the back of the group and chasing back several times. Just as the Fenix-Premier Tech rider rejoined for a final time, she crashed into a fence on a muddy right bend, losing contact with the front.

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Unusually, Brand appeared to be struggling technically. Before the end of the third lap, she had been gapped on a steep ramp by Casasola, who held an 11 second advantage going into lap four of six, with Alvarado a further 12 seconds down.

Brand was losing more time on lap four. Even a fall by Casasola didn’t allow the Dutchwoman to get back to the lead and the gap ballooned to 23 seconds with two laps remaining.

Casasola was peerless in Lokeren, setting faster lap times on each of the remaining circuits than her rivals to take her first victory of the season.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider Name (Country) Team Time 1 Sara Casasola (Ita) Crelan-Corendon 0:46:54 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions 0:00:41 3 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:01:07 4 Marie Schreiber (Lux) 0:01:27 5 Kristýna Zemanová (Cze) Crelan-Corendon 0:01:33 6 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Crelan-Corendon 0:01:43 7 Leonie Bentveld (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw 0:02:42 8 Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Crelan-Corendon 0:02:53 9 Julie Brouwers (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team 0:03:07 10 Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) De Ceuster Bouwkranen 0:03:21 11 Alicia Franck (Bel) 0:03:53 12 Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team 0:04:25 13 Grace Inglis (Gbr) 0:04:31 14 Lauren Molengraaf (Ned) 777TV CX Team 0:04:46 15 Jule Märkl (Ger) 0:05:32 16 Anna Flynn (Gbr) 0:05:51 17 Anna Kay (Gbr) 0:05:57 18 Ilken Seynave (Bel) Charles Liégeois CX Team 0:06:07 19 Noï Moes (Ned) 0:06:37 20 Juline Delcommune (Bel) 0:06:43 21 Tomke Windelband (Ger) 0:07:05 22 Xenna De Bruyckere (Bel) 0:07:28 23 Mia Aseltine (Usa) Competitive Edge Racing 0:07:36 24 Ishbel Strathdee (Gbr) 0:07:56 25 Elena Van Der Veken (Bel) Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Nette Coppens (Bel) Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Lisa Maes (Bel) Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Rebecca Woodvine (Gbr) Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Emily De Cuyper (Bel) Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Nele De Vos (Bel) Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Row 30 - Cell 2 DNF Lara Defour (Bel) Row 31 - Cell 2 DNF Liv Wenzel (Lux) Sebmotobikes CX Team Row 32 - Cell 2

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