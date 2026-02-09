Cycling streaming moves to HBO Max in UK and Ireland in third platform shakeup since 2023

News
By published

TNT Sports to be absorbed into new streaming platform, launching March 26

Accredited media members line a barrier to conduct interviews, as Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaar wearing the best climber&#039;s polka dot (dotted) jersey awaits the start of the 19th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 93.1 km between Albertville and La Plagne, in the French Alps, on July 25, 2025. The 19th stage of the Tour de France was shorted from its initial 129.9 km route, bypassing the Col des Saisies where an outbreak of nodular dermatitis in a herd of cattle was discovered, prompting organizers to modify the race route. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling streaming will move to yet another home in the UK and Ireland, as TNT Sports is set be absorbed into the new HBO Max service from March 26.

Cycling moved to TNT Sports less than a year ago after Eurosport shut down in the UK, taking in a significant price jump to £30.99 a month, and until now streaming online via Discovery+.

Any cycling fans hoping for a price drop will be disappointed, however, as the HBO Max with TNT Sports plan remains at £30.99 per month. Entertainment plans, without sport, range from £4.99 per month to £14.99 per month.

The move to HBO Max comes in the first year that the Tour de France is no longer free to air in the UK, and though Warner Bros. have had the rights to the race for several years – variously via Eurosport, GCN+ and TNT Sports – they had previously shared the rights with ITV, but the British broadcaster did not renew their deal after 2025.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.