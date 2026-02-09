Cycling streaming moves to HBO Max in UK and Ireland in third platform shakeup since 2023

Cycling streaming will move to yet another home in the UK and Ireland, as TNT Sports is set be absorbed into the new HBO Max service from March 26.

Cycling moved to TNT Sports less than a year ago after Eurosport shut down in the UK, taking in a significant price jump to £30.99 a month, and until now streaming online via Discovery+.

Just over two years after the closure of GCN+, which saw cycling move back to Eurosport, fans will have to use yet another new service to stream the sport. TNT Sports will remain on the same linear TV channels, but on-demand streaming will be via HBO Max rather than Discovery+.

The move is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's ongoing plans to consolidate its content, and HBO Max will combine Warner Bros. programming across film, television and sports.

Any cycling fans hoping for a price drop will be disappointed, however, as the HBO Max with TNT Sports plan remains at £30.99 per month. Entertainment plans, without sport, range from £4.99 per month to £14.99 per month.

The move to HBO Max comes in the first year that the Tour de France is no longer free to air in the UK, and though Warner Bros. have had the rights to the race for several years – variously via Eurosport, GCN+ and TNT Sports – they had previously shared the rights with ITV, but the British broadcaster did not renew their deal after 2025.

There is some good news, though, as it seems the move will be fairly seamless for existing Discovery+ subscribers.

According to an email sent to subscribers on Monday, you will simply need to log in to HBO Max using your discovery+ details from March 26, with billing plans and cycles not affected in the changeover and no need to create a new account.

As well as TNT's sport portfolio, the new HBO Max service will feature HBO shows, including the long-awaited The Pitt, which hasn't previously been available in the UK and Ireland, as well as Warner Bros. films and television and "select Discovery+ favourites".

Though TNT currently own the rights to a vast array of sports, including comprehensive Olympics coverage, select Premier League football, snooker, tennis and motorsports, their offering is set to take a hit as they will lose UEFA Champions League rights to Paramount in 2027.

Many had hoped that the loss of this important football asset would force a price decrease, but that isn't currently on the cards with the move to HBO.

How long this new streaming set-up lasts, however, is not certain, as Warner Bros. Discovery is currently involved in a bidding war between two other streaming giants. In December 2025, Netflix announced that it was set to buy the 'Streaming & Studios' part of Warner Bros, but only a few days later, Paramount mounted an attempt at a hostile takeover to acquire the entirety of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. told its shareholders to reject the bid from Paramount and move forward with Netflix, but as of February, the future ownership of the company is still not entirely clear, nor is it clear what a Netflix buyout would mean for cycling streaming.

HBO Max operates in North America with various cycling rights for each country, and streaming is not set to change in the US and Canada under the new UK programming plans. North American viewers will also continue to have options for cycling broadcasts on FloBikes and Peacock.