Cyclo-cross world champion Lucinda Brand and her podium rivals suffered mechanical problems in freezing conditions at the opening UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Ostrava on Friday evening.

The picturesque venue was a step into the unknown, with the Czech Republic hosting its first-ever World Cup event.

While the snow and Christmas lights made for a unique setting at the former coal mine venue, the frozen surface and deep ruts made for dangerous conditions. The evening race saw temperatures drop below freezing, and Brand was one of several casualties of the frozen ground.

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At the halfway point, Brand was fighting in the top 10 before she couldn't clip into her pedals, a problem that many riders suffered during the elite women's and elite men's race.

For the Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions rider, though, she was left frustrated and shouting at her pit crew as they desperately tried to solve the issue from the pits.

Brand then lost over a minute and couldn't regain the time in the difficult conditions, finishing 15th and 2:25 behind race winner Marie Schreiber (SD Worx–Protime).

Brand was not the only rider to struggle with her equipment, as race winner Schreiber and third-placed finisher Manon Bakker were both forced to change bikes due to frozen pedals.

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Despite having technical issues of her own, Bakker was hoping for more snow as the cyclo-cross World Cup continues in Tabor on Sunday.

“I made too many mistakes to really get into the win. I think everybody struggled with their pedals, I couldn’t clip in at all. I had a mechanical with my first bike and had to change, which is where I lost quite a lot of time," Bakker said.

“I came back, but that was it. I'd rather hope for more snow (at Tabor on Sunday). I think I'm the only one who was really smiling at the weather.”

It was Brand’s first outing in these snow conditions after missing previous World Cup rounds in Val di Sole.

“We haven’t had too often the chance for it,” said Brand on the snow conditions before the opening World Cup round. “I missed the World Cups in Val di Sole. This is something different again as there is not as much snow everywhere [on the course itself].”

Brand won the overall cyclo-cross World Cup series last year after sweeping the opening seven rounds in a commanding season.

However, this season the Dutch woman has found racing much closer and was beaten on two occasions last weekend by Sara Casasola. In the second of those races, Brand fell heavily at the X2O 'cross in Beringen and commented about suffering rib pain afterwards.

"My rib hurts a little. I now have to breathe well and calmly," Brand said. “It needs to heal again. It remains to be seen how this will develop in the coming days. You can do nothing but wait and let it recover.”

Brand won the World Cup overall by 97 points ahead of Aniek Van Alphen (777TV CX Team). However, with Van Alphen finishing runner-up in Ostrava, the pressure is on the two-time World Champion as they head to the second round in Tabor on Sunday.

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