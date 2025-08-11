Vuelta a España 2025 stage 7 preview

By published

August 29, 2025 Stage 7: Andorra La Vella.Andorra - Cerler.Huesca La Magia, 188km

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)
A second full-on Pyrenean stage in as many days, starting with the fearsomely long, irregular Port de Cantó as an opening challenge and culminating in the ascent to Cerler. A regular feature in the 19990s Vueltas, Cerler is much tougher in the first half, but more than enough in in total to create some more significant GC gaps.

Climbs

  • Port del Cantó (cat.1) 37.9km
  • Puerto de la Creu de Perves (cat.2) 107.7km
  • Coll de l'Espina (cat.2) 141.5km - time bonus
  • Cerler (cat.1) 188km

Sprints

  • Benasque, km. 174
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

