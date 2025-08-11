Vuelta a España 2025 stage 4 preview

By published

August 26, 2025 Stage 4: Susa - Voiron, 206.7km

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)
Jump to:

From Italy into France across the Alps, but unlike in the 2024 Tour when the race went over the Galibier, this much more straightforward cross-frontier route will likely see the strongest sprinters making it over the long, relatively easy early climbs in a large front group and a second bunch sprint materialize in Voiron.

Climbs

  • Km 10.4: Cat. 3 - Puerto Exiles
  • Km 37.8: Cat.2 - Col de Montgenevre
  • Km 76.8: Cat.2 - Col du Lauteret

Sprints

  • Noyarey, km. 174.4 - time bonus
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews