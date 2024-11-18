Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Ian Ackert adds elite men's national title to collection

Gunnar Holmgren second and Tyler Clark third on muddy Lévis course in Quebec

Ian Ackert rides to the men&#039;s under-23 Pan Am cyclocross title
Ian Ackert rides to the men's under-23 Pan Am cyclocross title (Image credit: Myke Hermsmeyer)
Reigning U23 men's Pan-American cyclocross champion Ian Ackert (Trek Future Racing) dominated his first foray in the elite men's race at Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships, presented by Lazer, and rode solo for the maple leaf jersey on Saturday.

On a cool, cloudy afternoon in Lévis, Quebec, Ackert took control of the race after the third of seven laps. Gunnar Holmgren (KMC Ridley), the U23 champion four seasons ago, took the silver medal at 1:04 off the winning pace. Tyler Clark, the 2022 elite champion, settled for the bronze. 

