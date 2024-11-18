Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Ian Ackert adds elite men's national title to collection
Gunnar Holmgren second and Tyler Clark third on muddy Lévis course in Quebec
Reigning U23 men's Pan-American cyclocross champion Ian Ackert (Trek Future Racing) dominated his first foray in the elite men's race at Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships, presented by Lazer, and rode solo for the maple leaf jersey on Saturday.
On a cool, cloudy afternoon in Lévis, Quebec, Ackert took control of the race after the third of seven laps. Gunnar Holmgren (KMC Ridley), the U23 champion four seasons ago, took the silver medal at 1:04 off the winning pace. Tyler Clark, the 2022 elite champion, settled for the bronze.
It was a third national title for Ackert, who won the men's junior and U23 crowns in 2022 and 2023, respectively. This time he was the youngest competitor in the elite field of 26 riders.
The junior and U23 fields raced together on Saturday on the CX de Lévis course, located on the site of an old abbey near the St Lawrence River which provided relentless short climbs and tricky descents in slippery conditions from earlier rain.
Mika Comaniuk (Equipe Du Quebec) secured the men's U23 title with a solo effort. Emilien Belzile (Stimulus Trek) earned the junior men's victory in a head-to-head sprint against Evan Moore (Collingwood Collective).
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Ian Ackert adds elite men's national title to collectionGunnar Holmgren second and Tyler Clark third on muddy Lévis course in Quebec
-
Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Isabella Holmgren wins first elite women's titleMaghalie Rochette second and Sidney McGill third in Lévis, Quebec
-
Flandriencross: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado holds off Lucinda Brand for victorySara Casasola third in Hamme
-
Remco Evenepoel heads to Specialized HQ as preparation continues for 2025Double Olympic champion back training after wisdom teeth removal