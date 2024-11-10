Rapencross: Newly crowned European champion Thibau Nys flies to victory

Niels Vanderputte second ahead of teammate Jente Michels

Belgian Thibau Nys celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win Rapencross (Image credit: Getty Images)
Newly crowned European cyclo-cross champion Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions) powered away with three laps to go to ride away for the victory at Rapencross, the second round of the X2O Trofee.

Niels Vanderputte dropped his Alpecin-Deceuninck Development teammate Jente Michels on the ninth and final lap to take second place, crossing the line five seconds behind Nys. Michels, the under-23 European cyclo-cross champion, rounded out the podium in third place, another two seconds back. 

