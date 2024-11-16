Superprestige Merksplas: Laurens Sweeck wins tactical fast race

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) waited until the final lap to put in a big attack to claim his third win of the 2024-25 cyclocross season at the fourth round of the Superprestige in Merksplas.

In a fast and tactical race, Sweeck overtook Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) at the front of a 10-rider group to take the lead into the sand pit, building a two-second gap on his way to victory. Aerts held on for second place while Lars van der Haar edged out his Baloise Trek Lions teammate Thibau Nys for third.

Early in the first lap, Vanthourenhout came around Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who took the holeshot, to take over the pacemaking, a position he would occupy for most of the nine-lap race. Spanish champion Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing) attacked a few times, but the front group would come back together time and again.

Team tactics also came into play, as Vanthourenhout’s teammate Eli Iserbyt tried to block a few times to the displeasure of Aerts in the final third of the race. With two laps to go, Aerts made his move, forcing Nys to close the gap as Sweeck started to move up. By the bell lap, Vanthourenhout was once again at the front, followed by Aerts, and Sweeck while Nys and Iserbyt were fighting for position just in front of Van der Haar

The fight for position before the sand and final turns were keys to winning the race with Sweeck bidding his time to finally overtake Vanthourenhout to take the victory.

Vanthourenhout finished fourth and Vandeputte was fifth.

Van der Haar and Vandeputte are tied atop of the Superprestige standings with 49 points, with a five-point lead on Vanthourenhout.

