Superprestige Merksplas: Laurens Sweeck wins tactical fast race

Toon Aerts second and Lars van der Haar third at Aardbeiencross

Belgian Laurens Sweeck celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men&#039;s race of the Superprestige Merksplas cyclocross event, fourth stage (4/8) of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition, Saturday 16 November 2024, in Merksplas. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) wins Superprestige Merksplas (Image credit: Getty Images)
Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) waited until the final lap to put in a big attack to claim his third win of the 2024-25 cyclocross season at the fourth round of the Superprestige in Merksplas.

In a fast and tactical race, Sweeck overtook Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) at the front of a 10-rider group to take the lead into the sand pit, building a two-second gap on his way to victory. Aerts held on for  second place while Lars van der Haar edged out his Baloise Trek Lions teammate Thibau Nys for third. 

