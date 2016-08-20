Vuelta a Espana stage 1 highlights - Video

Team Sky ride to the win on stage 1 of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky took control of the Vuelta a Espana by less than half a second Saturday during the opening 27.8km team time trial from Balneario Laias to Castrelo de Miño. Movistar looked like they had walked away with the win before Team Sky barrelled across the line to take the win an put Peter Kennaugh in the race's first leader's jersey. Early leaders Orica-BikeExchange led the race early and ended the day six seconds down in third, while Alberto Contador's Tinkoff team lost 52 seconds to finish a disappointing ninth.