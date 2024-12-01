Lucinda Brand dominates women's Dublin UCI Cyclocross World Cup

By
published

Van Empel falters on her way to second as Backstedt claims third

Jump to:
Image 1 of 6
riders during women's dublin uci cyclocross world cup
Lucinda Brand celebrates her second consecutive victory in Dublin(Image credit: Getty Images)

The third edition of Dublin's UCI Cyclocross World Cup was won solo by Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Trek Lions), who took advantage of a mistake in the sand by World Champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the mid part of the race. 

Dan Challis

Latest on Cyclingnews