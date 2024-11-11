Superprestige Niel: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado dominates from start to finish

By
published

Lucinda Brand second, Marion Norbert Riberolle third at Jaarmarktcross

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado was dominant in the mud in Niel
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado was dominant in the mud in Niel (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) was in a class of her own as she soloed to her fourth win of the 2024 cyclocross season at the Superprestige Niel, taking the lead on the first of five laps and staying away all the way to the finish. 

Despite losing out to Dutch champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) in Sunday's Rapencross, Alvarado easily managed to pull away in the opening phases with no response from her rivals. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews