Rapencross: Lucinda Brand solos to victory and takes series lead

By
published

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado second and Sara Casasola third

Dutch Lucinda Brand celebrates as she crosses the finish line at the elite women race of the &quot;Rapencross&quot; cyclocross in Lokeren, the second race of the X2O Badkamers Trophy, Sunday 10 November 2024. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Dutch champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) celebrates as she crosses the finish line of Rapencross (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) soloed to her third victory of the 2024-25 cyclocross season in the second round of the X2O Trofee, the Rapencross.

After suffering a mechanical at the end of the first lap, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) chased back to take second, 21 seconds behind the Dutch Champion. Sara Casasola (Crelan-Corendon) rounded out the podium in third place at 34 seconds.

