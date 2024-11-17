Flandriencross: Niels Vandeputte takes biggest win of his career after battle with Eli Iserbyt

Felipe Orts third as Thibau Nys crashed in final lap

Belgian Niels Vandeputte celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite race of the &#039;Flandriencross&#039; cyclocross cycling event, stage 3/8 in the &#039;X20 Badkamers Trofee&#039; competition, Sunday 17 November 2024 in Hamme. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Decueninck) wins Flandriencross (Image credit: Getty Images)
Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Decueninck) claimed the biggest victory of his career at the Hamme round of the X2O Trofee after a thrilling final lap battle with Belgian champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal). 

After chasing back in the fast and tactical 11-lap race following a crash, Iserbyt dictated the pace at the front of a five-rider lead group with less than three laps to go. On his wheel were Vandeputte, Spanish champion Felipe Orts (La Vila Joiosa-Neteo), European champion Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions) and European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal). 

