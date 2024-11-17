Flandriencross: Niels Vandeputte takes biggest win of his career after battle with Eli Iserbyt

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Decueninck) claimed the biggest victory of his career at the Hamme round of the X2O Trofee after a thrilling final lap battle with Belgian champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).

After chasing back in the fast and tactical 11-lap race following a crash, Iserbyt dictated the pace at the front of a five-rider lead group with less than three laps to go. On his wheel were Vandeputte, Spanish champion Felipe Orts (La Vila Joiosa-Neteo), European champion Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek Lions) and European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal).

With limited passing opportunities on the East Flanders course, Vandeputte was able to overtake Iserbyt and held on to secure the Flandiencross victory.

“[The victory] It means a lot. I've been riding very well this season. I've been in the top four for every race, apart from yesterday. So to finally take the big win in the big race, it means a lot. It means a lot for me, but also for the people that work with me, that believe in me, and it's my way to say thank you to every one of them who helped me to achieve this,” Vandeputte said in a post-race flash interview.

“I think technically, I rode a very good race, and in the end, I just had the most power left. To say I'm the strongest, it's hard to say it was a mix between strength and technique today, and I think I had the right combination of both.”

Orts took third, as Nys crashed hard in the final lap, ultimately finishing in 14th place, 1:59 behind the winner.

Vandeputte showed that he had the legs, going to the front on the first lap as the riders lined up behind him. On the third lap, the first selection was made when Iserbyt crashed on a small ramp, stating after the race that he was “hit by a photographer”, forcing the riders behind him to put their foot down.

Vanthourenhout, Orts, Vandeputte and Nys continued to charge ahead at the front while behind series leader Lars van der Haar led the chase. After a four-lap chase, Iserbyt was able to connect back onto the lead group as van der Haar dangled around 10 seconds behind. Vanthourenhout and Nys traded places at the front before Orts put in a big attack on the paved section, getting a small gap before being reeled back in with eight laps to go.

Van der Haar finished in fifth place, 25 seconds behind the winner, but managed to maintain his lead in the X2O Trofee series with a narrow 2-second advantage over Iserbyt.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling