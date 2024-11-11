Superprestige Niel: Laurens Sweeck wins Monday mudfest

By
published

Orts second and Vandeputte third in Armistice Day race

Laurens Sweeck dominated the mud
Laurens Sweeck dominated the mud (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) swept to a solo win in the sand of Niel to score his second victory of the season at the third Superprestige round of 2024-25.

The Niel race was held on Monday, which was the Armistice Day public holiday in Belgium. 

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews