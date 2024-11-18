Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Isabella Holmgren wins first elite women's title
Maghalie Rochette second and Sidney McGill third in Lévis, Quebec
Junior cyclocross world champion Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) secured her first elite national title on Saturday in Lévis, Quebec at the 2024 Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships, presented by Lazer.
Holmgren, just 19 years old, scored a third consecutive national title with the victory, adding another maple leaf jersey in the elite category to the collection from U23 and junior victories the past two seasons.
Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever), who has won the elite women's cyclocross title three times before in her career, took the silver on Saturday, 41 seconds back. Pan-American champion Sidney McGill was another 2:14 back for bronze, while Ava Holmgren (Lidl-Trek), Isabella's twin sister, took fourth.
The junior and U23 fields raced together on Saturday across a muddy track at the CX de Lévis course, located on the site of an old abbey across the St Lawrence River from Quebec City. Marin Lowe (Pittstop Racing) won the women's U23 title while Rafaelle Carrier (Equipe Du Quebec) defended her junior title with a solo victory.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Ian Ackert adds elite men's national title to collectionGunnar Holmgren second and Tyler Clark third on muddy Lévis course in Quebec
-
Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Isabella Holmgren wins first elite women's titleMaghalie Rochette second and Sidney McGill third in Lévis, Quebec
-
Flandriencross: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado holds off Lucinda Brand for victorySara Casasola third in Hamme
-
Remco Evenepoel heads to Specialized HQ as preparation continues for 2025Double Olympic champion back training after wisdom teeth removal