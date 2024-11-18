Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Isabella Holmgren wins first elite women's title

Junior cyclocross world champion Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) secured her first elite national title on Saturday in Lévis, Quebec at the 2024 Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships, presented by Lazer.

Holmgren, just 19 years old, scored a third consecutive national title with the victory, adding another maple leaf jersey in the elite category to the collection from U23 and junior victories the past two seasons.

Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever), who has won the elite women's cyclocross title three times before in her career, took the silver on Saturday, 41 seconds back. Pan-American champion Sidney McGill was another 2:14 back for bronze, while Ava Holmgren (Lidl-Trek), Isabella's twin sister, took fourth.

The junior and U23 fields raced together on Saturday across a muddy track at the CX de Lévis course, located on the site of an old abbey across the St Lawrence River from Quebec City. Marin Lowe (Pittstop Racing) won the women's U23 title while Rafaelle Carrier (Equipe Du Quebec) defended her junior title with a solo victory.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling