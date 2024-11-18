Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Isabella Holmgren wins first elite women's title

Maghalie Rochette second and Sidney McGill third in Lévis, Quebec

Isabella Holmgren of Lidl-Trek
Isabella Holmgren of Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Junior cyclocross world champion Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) secured her first elite national title on Saturday in Lévis, Quebec at the 2024 Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships, presented by Lazer.

Holmgren, just 19 years old, scored a third consecutive national title with the victory, adding another maple leaf jersey in the elite category to the collection from U23 and junior victories the past two seasons. 

