Nash Dash Cyclocross: Caroline Mani and Kerry Werner win C2 openers in Georgia

17-year-old Lidia Cusack earns first UCI elite women's podium

French rider Caroline Mani rides to solo victory on day one of UCI C2 Nash Dash in Hampton, Georgia in 2024
French rider Caroline Mani rides to solo victory on day one of UCI C2 Nash Dash in Hampton, Georgia in 2024(Image credit: Ethic Creative Works)

Caroline Mani and Kerry Werner, teammates for Groove Auto Off Road Racing, won the elite C2 races on the opening day of the Nash Dash cyclocross doubleheader in Hampton, Georgia.

