Flandriencross: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado holds off Lucinda Brand for victory

In a repeat of Saturday’s Superprestige Merksplas, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) held off a chasing Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) to claim her third consecutive victory at the third round of X2O Trofee Flandriencross in Hamme.

Locked in a three-way battle on the final lap, Alvarado forced the pace at the front as a chain issue forced Brand into the pit to get a new bike. Alvarado pressed the pace, with Sara Casasola (Crelan-Correndon) and Brand trailing closely behind. The Dutch champion managed to overtake the Italian champion on a small ramp that had caused problems throughout the race, to give chase, launching a fierce pursuit that nearly caught Alvarado on the finish straight.

Brand crossed the finish line just one second behind the winner, with Casasola finishing five seconds later to claim third place.

“Super happy with my victory today, and especially because I didn't expect it, I had very sore legs from yesterday and a bad day in general. So I'm really happy that I can add the victory. And I think there are now six, or something,” Alvarado said in the post-race flash interview.

She admitted that she had to dig deep to claim her sixth victory of the season.

“Yeah, very deep. I think it was the hardest race of the season for me so far.”

After taking the holeshot on the fast course in East Flanders, Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-Sram) built up a small gap until a bobble on a somewhat unassuming small ramp forced the under-23 world champion to put a foot down. The British rider was caught by Alvarado, Brand, Casasola and Annemarie Worst (Fenix-Deceuninck). by the third lap, but the same ramp caused more problems for Worst who had to put her foot down with Backstedt behind her.

Midway through the seven-lap race, Brand, Alvarado and Casasola were locked in an intense three-way contest, each taking turns setting the pace while Backstedt was chasing solo behind.

Brand retained the X2O Trofee series lead, with 2:08 over Casasola. Worst is in third place at 4:19 down, Alvarado follows in fourth spot at 5:14.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Results powered by FirstCycling

Results powered by FirstCycling

Results powered by FirstCycling