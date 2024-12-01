Michael Vanthourenhout wins second round of the men's UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Dublin

By
published

Former European champion beats Aerts and Orts with late acceleration on the final lap

Jump to:
Image 1 of 6
riders during men's dublin uci cyclocross world cup 2024
Michael Vanthourenhout was aggressive in the mid-part of the race(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) overcame a broken show to win the second round of the 2024 UCI World Cup with a sharp acceleration in the final corners of a close race in Dublin.

Dan Challis

Latest on Cyclingnews