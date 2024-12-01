Michael Vanthourenhout wins second round of the men's UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Dublin

Image 1 of 6 Michael Vanthourenhout was aggressive in the mid-part of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Eli Iserbyt was wearing the series leader jersey after his win in Antwerp (Image credit: Getty Images) Lars van der Haar waiting in the wheels (Image credit: Getty Images) Laurens Sweeck chasing the front group (Image credit: Getty Images) Thibau Nys suffered an early crash and pulled out of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Vanthourenhout, Aerts and Orts on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) overcame a broken show to win the second round of the 2024 UCI World Cup with a sharp acceleration in the final corners of a close race in Dublin.

The former European champion took advantage of a slip by team-mate Eli Iserbyt on some banking in the final lap to escape from a group of six which had led throughout much of the race.

Toon Aerts (Team Deschacht-Hens-FSP) sprinted to second place ahead of Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing Team), with winner of the first round Iserbyt in fourth.

On the first lap of the race, Thibau Nys (Baloise-Trek Lions) crashed going over the jumps, seeming to injure his right leg. The European champion re-mounted and attempted to close the gap over the following laps, but would eventually pull out of the race.

Vanthourenhout was pleased to make the most of his good form, but admitted that his broken show in the mid-part of the race was an unexpected hurdle.

"It was a little bit of a panic with the broken shoe, I thought that the race was over but I feel that my legs were very good," Vanthourenhout said in the TV interview after the finish.

"The change was good so I was back in sixth position, but I feel that I was going to fight for the win."

On a mostly flat and flowing course, it was difficult to make any significant gaps during the race, with six riders sticking together right until Vanthourenhout's late acceleration.

"It was difficult to make a gap and I feel I had to make it in the final lap and I made it so I'm very happy," Vanthourenhout said.

How it Unfolded

On a course where it looked difficult to make any significant selection, the start was crucial. Toon Aerts led in the early stages of a congested first lap, before others looked to put an early marker down on the race.

Czech champion Michael Boros took the lead as the riders approached the jumps. He crashed on the second barrier, causing chaos behind which led to European Champion Thibau Nys (Baloise-Trek Lions) also coming off, seeming to injure his right lower-leg. Nys gingerly re-mounted, but was well-distanced. He would later pull out of the race.

Up front, twenty or so riders continued to gaggle together into the second lap. Vanthourenhout drove the pace on the front and began to stretch things out towards the end of lap two, pulling Felipe Orts, Pim Ronhaar (Baloise-Trek Lions) and Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) away with him with Eli Iserbyt chasing on behind.

Iserbyt would bring several riders with him back to the front of the race. Vanthourenhout, who had looked good, broke his shoe midway through lap three after glancing off a barrier. He stayed in touch as Wyseure lifted the pace at the front with Ronhaar in the wheel.

Vanthourenhout managed to change the shoe on lap four and keep in contact with the front, which now numbered nine as Ronhaar led.

Vanthourenhout quickly took the lead with his replacement shoe in place and accelerated, stretching out the group and thinning it down to six - Iserbyt, Ronhaar, Orts, Wyseure, Aerts and Vanthourenhout - by the beginning of lap five. The Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal rider got help from Ronhaar and Aerts as the pressure remained on into lap six, but the leaders stayed together as they approached the finale of the race.

Iserbyt came to the front for the first time on the penultimate lap. The winner of the first round of the UCI World Cup kept the lead throughout the finale as the others waited for their moment to pounce. Iserbyt sprinted to lead through the most technical section with Aerts in his wheel and Vanthourenhout just behind.

Iserbyt hit the side-barrier coming up some banking, allowing Vanthourenhout to take the lead ahead of Aerts and Iserbyt. Vanthourenhout took a small gap with Aerts chasing down, but Vanthourenhout would hold on to take the second round of the 2024 men's UCI World Cup with Aerts sprinting to second and Orts third ahead of Iserbyt.