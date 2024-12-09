Junior track and road standout Joelle Messemer newest signing for 2025 Canyon-SRAM Generation

Rwanda's Diane Ingabire prepares to take the start of the women's individual time trial during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Junior track and road standout Joelle Messemer of Germany and three returning riders bring the 2025 Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation roster to eight, with the final addition, the winner of the 2024 Zwift Academy, to be confirmed early next year.

The Continental team welcomes back three-time Rwandan road champion Diane Ingabire, Ugandan time trial champion Florence Nakagwa, and British climbing talent Awen Roberts with contract extensions through the end of next season.

The four riders named on Monday join a quartet of riders who have already renewed contracts for 2025 - Selam Amha Gerefiel (Ethiopia), Maddie Le Roux (South Africa), Jule Märkl (Germany and Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye (Nigeria).

Now the youngest member of the squad, 18-year-old Messemer had a stellar 2024 on the track and on the road, winning European Junior Championship titles in the women's Individual Pursuit and the Team Pursuit. She also secured a pair of junior road victories in the road race and hill climb at German nationals, which led her to committing to her first trade team.

"I am very happy to sign my first pro contract with CANYON-SRAM Generation. There are many inspiring athletes, but in cycling, I really admire Chloé Dygert. Not only because I will join CANYON-SRAM too but she is incredibly strong in time trials and track cycling, and she has achieved so much, like being a two-time world champion in individual time trials," the 18-year-olld Messemer said in a team press release.

"My main objectives for the upcoming season are to develop as a rider, gain experience in professional races, and improve my skills, especially in sprinting and positioning."

Ingabire returns for a third season with the development squad, saying she has enjoyed "structured traininig and competitive experiences". She came to the team as the women's champion in time trial and road race disciplines at Rwanda championships, and has defended both titles two more times.

She's also had podiums at the African Games in the criterium and African Continental Championships in the road race and mixed TTT relay and represented her country at the Paris Olympic Games.

"The targeted training sessions have helped me develop a more powerful and efficient riding style and I’ve also significantly improved my sprinting and climbing abilities," the 23-year-old said.

"One of my proudest achievements this season was competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It was a culmination of hard work and dedication, and it reinforced my belief in my capabilities as a cyclist. This experience has motivated me to aim even higher and push my limits."

Roberts, who turns 20 in January, gained experience as a teenager with three different British teams before moving to Canyon-SRAM Generation last year. She scored a trio of impressive top 10s, including seventh at the UCI 1.Pro level Grand Prix de Eibar.

"One of my proudest achievements this year was in GP de Eibar. I was active throughout the race by following and initiating moves, being a part of a breakaway, and showing perseverance on a hard finishing climb to eventually finish seventh. This performance gave me the confidence that I could race actively in all types of races."

Nakagwa just turned 20 and had challenges with her visa last season, but was able to claim the Ugandan time trial national win. She will join the team at the winter training camp and prepare for 2025.