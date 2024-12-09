Junior track and road standout Joelle Messemer newest signing for 2025 Canyon-SRAM Generation

Diane Ingabire among three returning riders which ups roster to eight for women's Continental team

Rwanda's Diane Ingabire prepares to take the start of the women's individual time trial during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Image credit: Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images)

Junior track and road standout Joelle Messemer of Germany and three returning riders bring the 2025 Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation roster to eight, with the final addition, the winner of the 2024 Zwift Academy, to be confirmed early next year.

The Continental team welcomes back three-time Rwandan road champion Diane Ingabire, Ugandan time trial champion Florence Nakagwa, and British climbing talent Awen Roberts with contract extensions through the end of next season. 

