August 30, Stage 9: Torrevieja - Cumbre del Sol 168.3 km
A vicious final climb will see the explosive climbers come to the fore
Stage 9: Torrevieja - Cumbre del Sol
Like the previous day, the finale of this stage features a double crossing of a climb. However, the Cumbre del Sol is not only a tougher proposition than the Cresta del Gallo but the finish is also located at its summit.
It’s the only difficulty of a day that passes through regular training camp territory on the Costa Blanca. The riders don’t go all the way to the top on the first passage over the Cumbre del Sol. As such, it’s rated as second category. On the second ascent, they tackle its full 3.5km, averaging 11 per cent, with sections at close to 20.
It looks to be an ideal opportunity for explosive climbers like Joaquim Rodríguez but the time gaps between the GC hitters won’t be large.
José Luis Arrieta (Movistar DS):
"This is a new finish but I’m sure some of the riders will know this climb from all of the training camps in this area. Those who don’t will get a good look at most of it, before the final test. The gradient should suit Alejandro and Nairo, who are likely to be our leaders, so this could be a good day for us."
The text in this preview originally appeared in the September edition of Procycling magazine.
