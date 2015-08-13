With no fewer than nine summit finishes on the menu and a number of other significant days in the mountains besides, there isn’t a lot for the sprinters to pick over during these three weeks. Consequently, the peloton’s speedsters won’t want to pass up on this opportunity for some elbows-out action.

The bulk of today’s climbing comes early on but there’s a tricky ascent into the old city of Málaga half a dozen kilometres from home that will add a touch of uncertainty. This will offer a chance for a last-minute escape attempt but comes far enough out for the sprinters’ teams to organise themselves and chase it down before the mad dash for the line.

David López (Team Sky rider):

"This should be a sprint as the last 50km will be easy for the sprinters’ teams to control. The heat might be a problem, but the coastal roads should provide some relief. Philippe Gilbert won on the climb to Málaga in 2010 but that stage finished in the old city. The sprinters should be fine with this finish."

The text in this preview originally appeared in the September edition of Procycling magazine.