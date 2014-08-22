September 12, Stage 19: Salvaterra de Miño - Cangas de Morrazo 180.5km
Stage preview
Stage 19: Salvaterra de Miño - Cangas de Morrazo
This stage looks very run-of-the-mill compared to what lies 24 hours into the future but as Alberto Contador showed in 2012, a grand tour won't necessarily be decided on the most taxing of days. The course is clearly designed to highlight the relatively unknown but very attractive Spanish coastline just north of the Portuguese border. It features two cat 1 climbs, the second of which, the Alto do Morrazo, tops out just 19km from the finish.
A little over 7km in length at an average gradient of 7.5 per cent, it isn't likely to split the red jersey contenders. However, given the close margins between the podium finishers in recent editions, a few seconds gained or lost here might prove very significant indeed.
José Azevedo says: "In the middle is the climb where Nicolas Roche won last year but we come at it from the other side. The final climb is a new one 20km from the finish. I don't think the gc riders will attack with the Ancares tomorrow. I'd expect the breakaway to contest this one."
Copyright: lavuelta.com
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy