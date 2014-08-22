This stage looks very run-of-the-mill compared to what lies 24 hours into the future but as Alberto Contador showed in 2012, a grand tour won't necessarily be decided on the most taxing of days. The course is clearly designed to highlight the relatively unknown but very attractive Spanish coastline just north of the Portuguese border. It features two cat 1 climbs, the second of which, the Alto do Morrazo, tops out just 19km from the finish.

A little over 7km in length at an average gradient of 7.5 per cent, it isn't likely to split the red jersey contenders. However, given the close margins between the podium finishers in recent editions, a few seconds gained or lost here might prove very significant indeed.

José Azevedo says: "In the middle is the climb where Nicolas Roche won last year but we come at it from the other side. The final climb is a new one 20km from the finish. I don't think the gc riders will attack with the Ancares tomorrow. I'd expect the breakaway to contest this one."

Copyright: lavuelta.com